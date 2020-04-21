5 p.m. Wednesday: Best Minnesota draft picks ever at our Virtual Happy Hour

Welcome to our weekly Star Tribune sports Virtual Happy Hour. Today we'll be drafting the 20 best draft picks by Minnesota's professional teams. We're pretty sure that the picks will be all over the board, with some folks drafting the best available draft pick and others draft according to personal preference. You can send us your comments and, as long as they're bar-room friendly and on point, we'll try to get most of them published.
Here's our draft order for today. It's a snake draft, so we'll be reversing the order for the second round.
1. Michael Rand, senior digital writer and pro basketball editor;
2. Ken Chia, copy editor;
3. Jeff Day, copy editor;
4. Chip Scoggins, columnist;
5. Marcus Fuller, college men's basketball writer;
6. Jerry Zgoda, soccer and golf writer;
7. Chris Miller, Vikings/Twins/Wild team leader;
8. Randy Johnson, Puck Drop editor and college hockey writer;
9. Howard Sinker, digital sports editor.
There will be two bonus picks awarded to create our list of 20. And, yes, don't hesitate to shout out your suggestions.