5 p.m. Wednesday: Best Minnesota draft picks ever at our Virtual Happy Hour

I'm having computer issues and I'm annoyed beyond belief but I'm taking the greatest Viking of them all, Alan Page.
That's a solid pick by Chip, annoyed or not. And it takes A LOT go make Chip annoyed. Hey man.
Justice Page was the 15th overall pick that year (1967).
My appreciation for photo editors is growing.
Kirby Puckett had that kind of influence that kids in Hawaii would try to swing like him.
Controversy. Kirby was taken in a five-player supplemental draft that January for juco players. He wasn't in the regular draft. Marcus -- you LOVE the jucos! And there are no rules for this draft but ...
If Moss and KG had gone 1-2, I was going to have to pick between Mauer and Maya at 3.
Still trying to remember the guys taken ahead of Puckett in that junior college supplemental draft ... Ken, help me out ... was it Kash Beauchamp and Troy Afenir??
Also, a reminder that at the end of the two rounds, two bonus picks will be awarded so we can reach the list of 20. Note: I can be bought.
Guessing Howard will take a United player and a Lynx player here. But who??
As you can see, I'm trying to recap our picks with "when they were young" images
I'm especially proud of the Modano
Broten was No. 42 overall in 1979...will that be our lowest draft pick taken??
Well, there goes my second-round pick.
Elgin Baylor is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Had a superb two seasons in Minneapolis. Was Rookie of the Year in his first one, when the team lost in the NBA Finals to the Celtics. It's not his fault the team left for Los Angeles.
McDaniel was going to be one of my backup picks, but not anymore!