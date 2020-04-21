5 p.m. Wednesday: Best Minnesota draft picks ever at our Virtual Happy Hour

People might not remember, but Page wasn’t even the Vikings’ first pick in that draft. They took Michigan State running back Clint Jones at No. 2 overall and Spartans wide receiver Gene Washington at No. 8.

Where do I start with Page? He played in all four Vikings Super Bowls. He was The Associated Press NFL MVP in 1971 (first defensive player to win the award), nine-time Pro Bowl, six-time first-team All-Pro and three-time second-team All-Pro. Two-time NFL defensive player of the year (71, 73). NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time team.

He seemed to achieve OK after football, becoming a Minnesota Supreme Court justice and earning the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

