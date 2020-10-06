5 p.m. Wednesday: Our favorite Minnesota sports seasons

The 2009 Twins are my favorite local team of all-time.

This season featured Joe Mauer winning the MVP while hitting a ludicrous .365 with 28 home runs and 30 doubles from the catcher position. Justin Morneau was phenomenal (after finishing second in AL MVP voting in 2008) hitting .274 with 30 homers and 100 RBI, but a late season injury kept him out of the postseason.

Still, the Twins went 16-4 over their final 20 games to force a game 163 against the Detroit Tigers at the Metrodome for the American League Central crown.

I was working at the old Star Tribune building when the game time was announced on Sunday night. I raced out the side door down 6th St. towards the Metrodome box office. I sat two rows over the blue tarp in right field and watched the greatest live sporting event of my life, a 6-5 Twins win in 12 innings.

I was also at the Metrodome a week later for Game 3 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees. I was in the upper deck, on the third base line, a perfect view to watch Nick Punto round third, get caught in a rundown and end the Twins season.

The Metrodome was detonated soon after. I still miss it.