5 p.m. Wednesday: Our favorite Minnesota sports seasons

My second-round pick is another reminder that this draft is a series of personal favorites rather than a ranking of teams that the staff voted on. I’m guessing only one other person on our panel -- that’s you, Randball – would have this team under consideration.

I’m going with the 2000-01 Gophers wrestling team, which captured the program’s first national championship and did so by putting the capital “T’’ in Team. Coach J Robinson’s squad sent wrestlers in all 10 weight classes to the NCAA Championships, and every one of them placed in the top eight to earn All-America honors and secure the team title.

The Gophers were a force all season long, amassing a 19-1 dual-meet record. The only loss was against No. 1 Oklahoma State, 25-12, with Minnesota missing starters Owen Elzen and Garrett Lowney because of injuries. The Gophers would avenge that loss by beating the Cowboys 20-12 in the National Duals title match.

After closing the regular season with a 17-16 win at Iowa, the Gophers won the Big Ten tournament and sent those 10 wrestlers to Iowa City for the NCAAs. In that hostile environment, the Gophers had all but dethroned the six-time reigning champion Hawkeyes before the Saturday night title matches even were wrestled. Minnesota lost all six of its semifinals the night before but rallied in Saturday’s consolation and placement matches. Third-place finishes by Leroy Vega, Elzen and Lowney; fourth-place efforts from Luke Becker, Brad Pike and Jacob Volkmann; a fifth-place showing from Damion Hahn; a sixth from Jared Lawrence; and eighths from Brett Lawrence and Chad Erikson did more than enough to keep Iowa at arm’s length. The 10 All-Americans marked the first time that feat had been accomplished.