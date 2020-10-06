5 p.m. Wednesday: Our favorite Minnesota sports seasons

What a season. I was in the office for the win over the Saints. I screamed at the top of my lungs and ran down the hallway. I was entirely unprofessional. Has to be the most shocking win in the history of Minnesota sports.
I still distinctly remember screaming and falling to my knees in the office when Diggs caught that pass and ran it in. I couldn't hear Jeff Day down the hall because I was screaming so loud myself.
Quite possibly our last Sam Bradford reference too.
One of my lasting memories of the 2017 Vikings is Mike Zimmer talking about Case Keenum's ... um, boldness.
Despite their lack of titles, anyone surprised it took until the end of the first round for the Vikings to hit the board?
Crossing 2017 Vikings off my list. Such a fun season. Always tried to catch Case Keenum with Dan Barreiro on Mondays on KFAN and hear about the latest win.There also was the buzz about a possible Super Bowl in your home stadium all season. It almost happened.
Got my hair cut today, too.
i see where you are going, imgur.com
I freely admit: I do not remember anything about the 1981 North Stars. I was 5 at the time but it wasn't until like 1989 or '90 I realized the North Stars had made the Stanley Cup Final in 1981.
Ciccarelli had 18 goals in 32 games, a sign of things to come.
How did I ever leave Dino off the list?
I had the 1981-82 North Stars in Strato-Matic. So I am partial to them.
And Neal Broten, of course, just signed in time for that 81 playoff run
THE 1984 TWINS! I WAS SECRETLY HOPING THEY'D MAKE AN APPEARANCE
That Cleveland game was when I went to bed and they were up 10-2, and then I woke up the next morning and found out what happened
A reminder to get your honorable mentions ready, if you have any, to add after we list our Top 20.
So far: Five Twins teams, two Wolves, 1 Vikings, 1 Lynx, 1 North Stars, 0 Wild
I had season tix that year with Jeff Rush.
Meanwhile, the MLB draft has started! Pete, the Tigers took Spencer Torkelson.