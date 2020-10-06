5 p.m. Wednesday: Our favorite Minnesota sports seasons

With the exception of 1991, I don't think I've ever enjoyed following a baseball season from start to finish as much as I enjoyed 2006. The playoffs were a miserable failure, as all Twins playoffs have been in the 21st century, but I'm going to focus on the journey, not the destination.

I honestly thought I would make this team my first pick, but then some other teams kept me from taking them, and here we are at 20 and they're still here. So, here goes:I started writing up about the 2006 Twins this morning, and then I realized that if I said everything I wanted to say that this entry would be massive. So, I'm going to summarize: For the final 104 games of the season they went 71-33, a .683 winning percentage that was perhaps the best sustained stretch of Twins baseball any of us have ever seen. They did it with a remade lineup that featured the AL MVP in Justin Morneau and the AL batting champion in Joe Mauer, but also a stretch of Jason Tyner, Jason Bartlett, Luis Castillo and Nick Punto that caused Ozzie Guillen to nickname them the "Piranhas." They could hit (MLB-best .287 and 872 strikeouts), they could pitch (3.95 ERA ranked third and 1,164 strikeouts ranked second) and they managed to catch the Tigers to win the AL Central on the final day of the season despite a rotation that had the AL Cy Young Award winner in Johan Santana but also was without Francisco Liriano and Brad Radke for much of the final two months. (The Twins had already clinched a playoff spot so the drama in the division chase was secondary, but still ... to only lead the division on one day the entire season!)