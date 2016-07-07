Protesters at the Governor's mansion now yelling "Wake up!" #PhilandoCastile @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmvqKPwUIAANmju.jpg
Several people have started a fire on Summit Avenue outside the governor's mansion. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmwJs4eVMAAUKsh.jpg
VIDEO: Protesters march to Governor's mansion after Falcon Heights police shooting. strib.mn/29ADDwI http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmwfe7fVYAAM8iX.jpg
PHOTOS: Traffic stop turns fatal in Falcon Heights. Protesters march at governor's mansion. strib.mn/29ADcm2 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmwgUbUUcAAnPBO.jpg
Police officer fatally shoots #PhilandoCastile during traffic stop; aftermath broadcast live strib.mn/29kfF76 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmwo3H3WgAAX6Tp.jpg
Graphic video shows aftermath of fatal shooting by police officer in #FalconHeights strib.mn/29jrlX0 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmwpAijXYAAUxci.jpg
The shooting of #PhilandoCastile : What we know so far. strib.mn/29k9A9S #FalconHeights http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmw13gnUEAQK0b3.jpg
At the scene where #PhilandoCastile was fatally shot. There are 2 memorials. One is located where his car was parked http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmxKx-CUcAUskj8.jpg
GF of #PhilandoCastile Diamond Reynolds is consoled after speaking to crowd outside gov's mansion @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmxMgV-UEAAhOdN.jpg
About 100 gathered in front of gov. mansion for #PhilandoCastile http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmxMnqhUkAEaTSO.jpg
Crowd repeating "hands up, don't shoot." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmxQPUiVUAEZpdC.jpg
Bicyclists, pedestrians & motorists stopped to light candles & place flowers where #PhilandoCastile was fatally shot http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmxY4oGVUAU28n_.jpg
#PhilandoCastille 's girlfriend: "they treated me like a criminal....like it was my fault." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmxeClHVIAADTp2.jpg
#PhilandoCastille 's girlfriend said her 4-year-old daughter kept her calm enough to keep filming http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmxe29BVMAAFm23.jpg