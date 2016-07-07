Tons of food and snacks for #PhilandoCastile protesters at the governor's residence @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmx3xsEUIAAl_Ji.jpg
Jess Banks of St. Paul: "I'm lucky that it hasn't been this close to home yet." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmx5kKfVYAA34J9.jpg
Tracy Young made this sign last night.
"Another innocent man law-abiding citizen ... Violently murdered by police." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmx5r9kVMAEefjZ.jpg
A couple of makeshift memorials have sprung up near the scene of the shooting. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmx5yVNUcAQPaGG.jpg
St. Anthony police & Falcon Heights public work crews add orange cones between Larpenteur Ave traffic and memorial. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmx7XJOUIAIxruN.jpg
Protestors have chanted against police but have not otherwise engaged with officers. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmx9P8EVYAETLcJ.jpg
Protestors have placed signs and caution tape on fence and gate at gov. mansion http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmx_po0UMAAO_Rm.jpg
Lots of #BlackLivesMatter signs at #PhilandoCastile protest http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyBFHmVIAAVoZT.jpg
Pastor Harding Smith in front of #PhilandoCastile memorial:
"We pray his life has much more meaning after death." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyCFwNVYAAPI0y.jpg
Misty Moorman & her 2yo son Aiden Fairbanks lit candles, brought balloons and signs at the #PhilandoCastile memorial http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyDB-oUMAAek8q.jpg
National media @NBCNews and @CNN live on the scene in St. Paul for #PhilandoCastile @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyDOQ5VYAE9eFK.jpg
officers come into crowd to check on woman who looks to be down from the heat. Crowd cries "prosecute the police." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyEHnFUEAAP8jh.jpg
More people have gathered at the two #PhilandoCastile memorials, which are across the street from each other. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyEq26VYAE18iF.jpg
The crowd has grown. All sitting in silence. Some praying and meditating. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyFvYuVYAAm_IR.jpg
Pres. Obama on #AltonSterling and #PhilandoCastile" shootings: "These fatal shootings are not isolated incidents." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyDCHGWAAAV4gd.jpg
Young protestor: "We need to show them what we are made of." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyHJ_-VMAIMRZH.jpg