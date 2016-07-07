The #PhilandoCastile crowd gathered outside governor's mansion is very different from the memorial site(s). http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyW66KUMAAmSEw.jpg
For one, the crowd is a lot larger. And a lot louder. There are speeches and chants and more media. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyX85wVYAAFMMr.jpg
Community comes together to mourn #PhilandoCastile after the #FalcolnHeightsShooting strib.mn/29qP9wa http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyXduaUMAA3btQ.jpg
Someone has posted about a dozen "SHAME!" signs outside StAnthony PD/city offices #PhilandoCastile http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyZP1NVMAA79jz.jpg
"Shame"-someone posted dozens of these signs outside Saint Anthony Police Dept #PhilandoCastile http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmyas6GUsAAd68B.jpg
Community mourns #PhilandoCastile at scene of shooting @StarTribune @floresliz12 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyjgrCUsAAbxFj.jpg
People are spray-painting signs that say #JusticeForPhilando . The wrist of the hand is in the shape of Minnesota. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmysm8xUsAA4eBt.jpg
Doors of school where #PhilandoCastile worked decorated with messages from students who knew him http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmyu9mmUcAIWpip.jpg
Flowers and signs around microphone set up for #PhilandoCastile vigil http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmyyG6nVMAAluBv.jpg
Last year Tamyah Washington, 8, made a sign during #JamarClark protest
Today she made new sign for #PhilandoCastile http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmy0FD9VIAABAnO.jpg
Hundreds gathering at entrance of school for vigil, spilling into parking lot and playground. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmy4h0xVUAIjmGz.jpg