Marching in St Paul to protest police shooting of black man, Philandros Castile http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmy81bfWgAQwrbq.jpg
#PhilandoCastile was a "kind of Mr. Rogers with dreadlocks." - Parent of 9-year-old at J.J. Hill. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmy9kSVVMAA1OI_.jpg
Parent remembers #PhilandoCastile as a "Mr. Rogers with dreadlocks" in the lunch room #onassignment @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmy9q4fVMAAbt3V.jpg
250 do "die-in" at intersection of Selby and Lexington to protest cop shooting. Traffic snarled in both direction http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmy997LWYAAxEkG.jpg
His sister said he was a father figure to her. His cousin said he will be missed. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cmy_7kdVMAEzkyd.jpg
Around 6, crowd at #PhilandoCastile vigil will march from school to gov. mansion. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmzAqRFVIAEeUqB.jpg
"He called me Mr. Ethan." - 9 year old Ethan Moore, J.J. Hill incoming 3rd grader at #PhilandoCastile vigil http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmzCH2WUkAAoY56.jpg
Lavish Reynolds being consoled by #PhilandoCastile 's sister, Alex Castile. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmzC5NHUsAA1Ovs.jpg
Stp mayor Chris Coleman apologizes to family "this is not acceptable" #PhilandoCastile http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmzEEYLUcAAr0yi.jpg
Mayor Coleman: "We need to investigate immediately...justice delayed is justice denied." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmzEWKOVUAAr7dj.jpg
#PhilandoCastile 's family is holding the sign resembling the state license plate that's says "DONT SHOOT" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmzIeLQUMAAfmNJ.jpg
Hundreds marching on Chatsworth St yelling "No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police." #PhilandoCastile http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmzJye0VIAAUH8G.jpg
People have climbed on top of gates in front of governor's mansion. Police tape is still draped across main gate. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CmzKyyzUMAAS3jl.jpg