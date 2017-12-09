Apple iPhone 8 presentation

Wireless charging. But how much? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJivrbWUMAAwfHe.jpg
iPhone 8 drops 32gb model, but now starts at $699/$799
iOS 11 September 19 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJiwX2GXgAIQi9K.jpg
Feature list and price on iPhone 8 #AppleEvent https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJiwaLFVoAEl7_C.jpg
One more thing... "the future of the smartphone." #iPhoneX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJiwrJ2XgAEH-zm.jpg
Here’s the iPhone X, pronounced “ten” #AppleEvent https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJiw5y_VoAEswt3.jpg
iPhone X "biggest leap forward since original iPhone" https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJiw5rEW4AAEVL4.jpg
Is it just me, or does the lack of home button make it not look like an iPhone anymore? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJixZGjVoAAKmah.jpg
Same stainless steel frame with glass back, space grey & silver
"Super Retina Diaplay" OLED 458dpi https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJixTKBXoAMvZgF.jpg
Touch ID replaced with Touch ID.
Uses "True Depth Camera" system https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJiyX94W0AA9kwS.jpg
This is how the iPhone X reads your face to unlock. In the dark, is sends out a beam of light. #AppleEvent https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJiyhrqVYAAPhNB.jpg
Face ID designed to reject being fooled by pics or even realistic models, requires attention. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJizPsqW4AAGhJf.jpg
Just what the world has been waiting for: iPhone X “animojis” you make with your face https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJiz6dmVwAAbgqL.jpg
Next-gen emoji: Animoji. #appleevent https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJiz4WNU8AAlD5r.jpg
One million-to-one contrast ratio has become a need, not a want. #AppleEvent https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJi0kjhWsAACsfx.jpg