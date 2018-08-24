Columnist Jennifer Brooks s(trolls) a rainy Day 2 of the Minnesota State Fair Live

Cmon guys. It doesn’t matter if it rains on your cookie buckets. You’re just going to dunk them at the all-you-can-drink milk booth anyway. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYyXfcW4AAzer3.jpg
I have a Dairy Barn milkshake and I’m looking at butter! This is the best day!!!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYv3czX0AANMfY.jpg
I am within striking distance of the dairy barn and butter sculpture. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYt8c-U8AUgMJx.jpg
Duck duck green duck https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYsEg5WsAAzd7z.jpg
Patted this entire situation here. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYrjvxXgAYimzj.jpg
Completely incapacitated by how fluffy this bunny is. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYrPs-W4AMGSUB.jpg
In awe of the size of this lad. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYq5YuXcAAdI6-.jpg
This chicken’s name is Helen and she has my every loyalty. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYqnKoXgAAk_Qq.jpg
FREE RANGE MUPPET AT THE FAIR! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYqUu9XoAIfEuE.jpg
Fleece as white as snow! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYm6T2XgAUU_QS.jpg
Patted that! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYmSIPXcAA3sIs.jpg
Is it raining again? Yes. Does that stop people from downing the All-You-Can-Drink Milk? NEVAH https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYlUyMU0AAI9FY.jpg
I feel the same way, little lamb! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYjuueW0AE_Ael.jpg
This simulator allows visitors to experience the least-gooey version of cow birth! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYjZwDWsAEE9Gq.jpg
This calf was baked fresh this morning! Could someone catch this newborn up on everything that’s happened so far in 2018? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYi40bWsAIITi2.jpg
A cow is absolutely about to come out of this cow. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYh41iX0AEaQ6Y.jpg
PATTING TIME!!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYgTG_XcAEVdHy.jpg
I WOULD LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU, ALPACAS https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYfQfGXsAAtszv.jpg
If the food lines are long, that means there are thousands of people who aren’t trying to pat fluffy animals right now. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYel90X4AEHW2y.jpg
Whoa, the line for LuLu’s! The call of the walleye taco is strong. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYdEd1X4AA9cNZ.jpg
Good thing I downloaded the State Fair app...
Not sure if I installed it correctly.
No matter where I go, it tells me I’m within zero meters of a Pronto Pup. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYcFeuXoAUCAch.jpg
Lunchtime! Improbable foods await!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYbPzZXgAIKwPK.jpg
UPDATE: We are out of Strib lip balm. This booth is dead to me until we restock at 3. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYYwO5XoAEGtMk.jpg
The lip balmiest booth at the fair! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYYQAkX4AA3ch4.jpg
This is shortest line for Sweet Martha’s I’ve ever seen. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYXsGuW0AArbQM.jpg
Is it still raining? Yes. Do I smell fried cheese curds? Also yes. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYXFsvW0AEUUuU.jpg
Could someone lend me a preschooler for scale? I don’t think you understand how large this cabbage is. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYWEc3W0AAbHqF.jpg
I think the prize ribbons for the largest vegetables should also be comically large. Like the size of a tablecloth. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYVrP6XsAIqhKZ.jpg
It’s the Also Pretty Great Pumpkins, Minnesota!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYVVTdW0AUKyP2.jpg
It’s the Great Pumpkin, Minnesota!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYVJAkX4AEbZCt.jpg
Oh God no. No no no no no beard of bees no https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYUOGbW4AIZwYC.jpg
Naaaargh! No matter which direction I turn, I end up in the Million Angry Bees exhibit. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYTxfOXgAAi_-_.jpg
WORTH THE WAIT!!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYSUoeW4AAvFBw.jpg
Getting...closer...to...crop art... https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYQ7OUVAAAar8O.jpg
Enjoy the scenery while we wait in line! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYQT_dWwAAHp41.jpg
I’m... in the longest line this side of the restrooms. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYPdw7WwAATXW5.jpg
Even the umbrellas want to get out of the rain sometimes. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYO_wtXsAE5BdL.jpg
The Minnesota State Fair does not believe in rain delays. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYOXVvXcAAXErP.jpg
The dream of on-street parking is alive at the fair today!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlYK5LcW0AEJwmq.jpg
OK, I have rain gear and some extra dry clothes and a water bottle in the car (and sunblock, because I believe in you, sun) and two extra phone chargers (possibly not enough phone chargers). LET’S DO THIS https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlX-fKrW4AMAd-y.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.