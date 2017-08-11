Election 2017: Polls now closed

Let's recap.

Several Minneapolis City Council races wrapped up early Tuesday night. In Ward 2, incumbent Cam Gordon won almost all of the votes. Incumbent Lisa Goodman got more than 50 percent of the votes in the Ward 7 race, assuring that she'll keep her seat on the council. Incumbent Lisa Bender prevailed in Ward 10. Andrew Johnson won in Ward 12, and Linea Palmisano in Ward 13. Andrea Jenkins was elected to an open South Side seat, and will make history as the first transgender woman of color elected in the nation. You can find full results for city and school board races across Minnesota here.

Election officials had to order more ballots after more than 20 precincts began running low because of higher than expected turnout, said Minneapolis City Clerk Casey Carl. Even before the polls closed, voter turnout had already passed 40 percent, up from 33 percent four years ago, Carl said.

In all, metro-area school districts this fall asked for more than a billion dollars to help with construction, technology and facilities improvements, including the state’s biggest school bond request in nearly two decades: a $249 million plea from the Anoka-Hennepin district, which appeared headed for approval.

Nationally, voters in Virginia and New Jersey gave Democratic gubernatorial candidates large victories and sent a clear message of rebuke to Republican President Donald Trump. A transgender candidate defeated an incumbent Virginia lawmaker who sponsored a bill that would have restricted which bathrooms she could use.

Residents of Maine, a rural state besieged by a heroin epidemic and an aging population, voted to deliver a rebuke to Republican Gov. Paul LePage and join 31 other states that have expanded Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's health care law.