Election 2017: Polls now closed

Tonight, @AnthonySouffle and I are covering Hoch campaign for @StarTribune . #Election2017 #MplsVotes #Mpls2017 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOE9qGOVoAAc-wA.jpg
for real, stay in line if you were in line at 8 p.m. see below from city clerk... https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOE9-c0UIAAFbMC.jpg
“People have been hungry for a vision,” Cunningham said of the fourth Ward. #mplsvotes https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOE_rJ1VAAAK90C.jpg
Definitely more than 100 people and a tile mosaic being worked on in the corner. No @melvincarter3 yet. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOE_rmiU8AADSX9.jpg
Duane Atter, a fervent Cunningham supporter and Northside biz owner, said he’s been hoping to unseat Johnson for some time. “I don’t believe she’s in touch with the community. She’s not keeping up. She’s stuck in the 50s.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFAZBnV4AAWtKb.jpg
Crowd at Hodges party waiting for the mayor to arrive. At the moment she’s third in first-choice votes, behind Frey and Hoch. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFBHfBVAAIkQ3Z.jpg
Hoch campaign supporters getting dinner from food truck outside campaign HQ #Mpls2017 #mplsmayor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFBxPzUIAEdaBP.jpg
BLOOMINGTON: Nathan Coulter, Shawn Nelson and incumbent Jack Baloga are in. The Oleson/Martin election is too close to call, according to the city clerk. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFB3IfV4AAqAOS.jpg
Russ Stark talking on his time with @melvincarter3 on the council, working on Green Line. "Let's get excited." #stpaulmayor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFC2U5UEAAaORw.jpg
.@MayorHodges volunteers watch as the results come in. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFC2LKVoAEvdg5.jpg
In Ward 4, you gotta think the second choice votes look awfully good for Phillipe Cunningham @CunninghamMPLS , and bad for Barb Johnson https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFEZkpVwAAMq5_.jpg
GOLDEN VALLEY: Gillian Rosenquist was elected to City Council, as was incumbent Larry Fonnest. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFEdXVUQAAQ5O3.jpg
People at Ginger Jentzen's party dancing to 'Come on Eileen' #MPLS2017 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFE5VfU8AAfMOR.jpg
Frey is making the rounds https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFE63VW4AE6yAT.jpg
HOPKINS: Mayor Molly Cummings won re-election in a landslide over Bob Ivers. Both council incumbents also re-elected. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFFEwtVoAEFFfS.jpg