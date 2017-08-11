Election 2017: Polls now closed

Early poll numbers looking good for Frey. The dude is looking confident https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFFnYvW0AIFD0z.jpg
In my very unscientific attendee count, I think we have met the 200 mark. But still no @melvincarter3 #StPaulMayor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFF4SQVQAAf6uI.jpg
Candidate Pat Harris greets supporters on election night at Mancini's #onassignment #stpaulmayor @startribune https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFGxazVwAASy-D.jpg
MINNETONKA: Council Member Wiersum will replace longtime Mayor Terry Schneider, who did not seek re-election. + two at-large seats up: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFGduNVoAUMPgW.jpg
At the Hoch campaign #MplsMayor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFG5XgVwAAi0g-.jpg
Candidate Pat Harris arrives to applause on election night at Mancini's #onassignment #stpaulmayor @startribune https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFG5Z5VwAASL66.jpg
Jacob Frey ahead of the pack in Mpls. mayor race. strib.mn/2ArLg4f #mplsmayor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFF6lrU8AAUDi2.jpg
Finally, ST. LOUIS PARK: Two new council members coming in + Anne Mavity retains her seat in the south ward. Brausen wins unchallenged. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFHXkPVQAEu7yK.jpg
Hodges arrives to applause and a second round of the guitarist playing “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFHtDpVAAAzXmF.jpg
Hodges is hoarse as she addresses crowd. “We know some things right now. We know things don’t look great for me right now...” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFIEgQVwAAbMVB.jpg
I've confirmed that Jacob did indeed get a tequila https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFIS90X0AUyXFi.jpg
Here is a corrected graphic for MINNETONKA, with the right mayoral candidate names. My apologies. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFIuSdV4AA5TvT.jpg
Look who is here @melvincarter3 Sorry not best pics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFJb_-VwAAEgxr.jpg
City Council Ward 4 candidate Phillipe Cunningham reacted to incoming results at Corner Coffee @StarTribune #mpls2017 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFJy4FVwAALyfH.jpg
A mile away, Council President Barb Johnson is huddled with campaign staff pouring over possible paths to victory. “Everyone is a little discouraged,” she said of early returns.” Legacy status “gets used against you,” she said. “We tried to point to my accomplishments.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFLk6HVAAAMPgE.jpg
Kale Severson will be the new District 2 Park Board Commissioner. He will fill the seat that will be vacated by four-term Commissioner Jon Olson. #MplsVotes #Mpls2017 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFKBe8UQAIQ8TX.jpg