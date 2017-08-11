Election 2017: Polls now closed

Betsy Hodges in and out fast at volunteer party. "The numbers don't look great for me" #MplsMayor @MayorHodges https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFKU8RUEAAHLnO.jpg
City Council Ward 4 candidate Phillipe Cunningham reacted to incoming results at Corner Coffee @StarTribune #mpls2017 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFMlGnV4AE11KE.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFMlGpVoAAYMaw.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFMlGoUEAAcoD1.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFMlGqVAAA41xn.jpg
One more precinct to go and it looks like @CommishMusich will be declared the winner of District 5. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFMt8_UEAACVFZ.jpg
What’s it like in a newsroom on #ElectionDay ? Step 1: Eat lots of pizza. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFORp4VoAAyCZX.jpg
Step 2: Write the stories. Reporters are writing in the newsroom and taking feeds from those of us interviewing and photographing at campaign HQs. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFOkGTUEAAMg8R.jpg
Step 3: We quickly turn in our stories to editors to edit. Then copy editors read through stories. And then they go to page designers, who design each page. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFOpqSUMAArP30.jpg
Minneapolis mayoral candidate @TomHochMpls is gathered with supporters at his campaign office eating Indian rice bowls, petting dogs, and watching the results trickle in. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFOp6iUEAEjIih.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFOnr5UIAAKd5R.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFOTO8U8AILwda.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFOOYmVwAADxpc.jpg
Step 4: Off to the presses! And then loaded on trucks to deliver across Minnesota. Whew. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFOwS0U8AAxV4C.jpg
Joe radinovich introducing Frey. Standing on the bar: "mpls deserves a fresh start" https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFO1nbXkAABZRM.jpg
Frey: "can you feel the love in this room?" Says mpls can be a "beacon of hope" in a bad time for national politics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFPhB1WAAErrLN.jpg
In all, metro-area school districts this fall asked for more than a billion dollars to help with construction, technology and facilities improvements, including the state’s biggest school bond request in nearly two decades: a $249 million plea from the Anoka-Hennepin district.
With all but five precincts reporting, the Anoka question was winning approval by a healthy margin.
Minneapolis mayoral candidate @TomHochMpls is gathered with supporters at his campaign office eating Indian rice bowls, petting dogs, and watching the results trickle in. #MplsMayor #MplsVotes #Mpls2017 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFPtRmUQAA5cjK.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFPsOjVQAU0aZp.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFPq6NU8AEZCTb.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFPpi8VQAIo-hE.jpg
Kim Schneider voted for @raymonddehn because he is accessible to voters & prioritizes police reform. Her #2 @nvlevy https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFP5z1VAAAp8CL.jpg
. @melvincarter3 talking about how they "built a big, bad, bold vision for the city of St. Paul." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFQrKMVoAArBwO.jpg