Election 2017: Polls now closed

What’s it like in a newsroom on #ElectionDay ? Step 1: Eat lots of pizza. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFORp4VoAAyCZX.jpg
Lots of conciliatory hugs 4 Harris #stpaulmayor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFSMxKXcAAf6WD.jpg
Mood is changing at Barb Johnson HQ, where Barb has been giving solemn hugs to supporters. Some are shuffling out for night, voicing frustrations about rank choice system. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFTRhzUEAAmD3t.jpg
At the Hodges party, crowd is thinning out. Music off, as is screen with election results. Speakers unplugged. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFTlZGU8AAsMzp.jpg
Melvin Carter wins St. Paul mayor race with 50.9%. Pat Harris second at 24.8%. strib.mn/2jcsI4d https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFUYErUQAEUb8r.jpg
When you’re a photojournalist covering a campaign, you will get asked to take people’s photos. @AnthonySouffle #MplsMayor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFWhu-VQAAwY_G.jpg
Melvin Carter officially elected mayor of St. Paul strib.mn/2jcsI4d https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFWiz1WkAUSKmB.jpg
Things are winding down at Hoch HQ. #MplsVotes #Mpls2017 #MplsMayor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFXRq_V4AAHnZt.jpg
Melvin's dad, Melvin Carter II: "I think it's been a tough fight...I think Melvin really listened to the people." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFY47AVwAAOuMm.jpg
Frey's #MplsMayor party still going strong https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFZZKnWkAA2kMD.jpg
Supporters of Jeremiah Ellison (Ward 5) are continuing to arrive amid shouts of congratulations. Though the race has yet to be formally called Ellison leads incumbent @BlongYangMN 47.3% to 38.3% in 1st choice ballots. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFbYwlUIAAllaz.jpg
Andrea Jenkins was elected to Minneapolis Ward 8 council seat making history as the first transgender woman of color elected to public office in USA. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFcKURUQAAzjlZ.jpg
Ellison is the son of @keithellison . He ran an open door campaign, holding office hours. “People appreciated that accessibility,” he said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOFcfMlXkAAJyiI.jpg