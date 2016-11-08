I think I was the first black person at my polling place. A kid named Murphy made this out of Legos. #Election2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwviYkaW8AA7ZVh.jpg
Voters lined up at sunrise at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in West St. Paul #mnvotes @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwv0C6XUUAETHht.jpg
Voters at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church #mnvotes @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwv0s3lVQAE5bGY.jpg
Karina Gutierrez votes for the first time with her children alongside her. #mnvotes @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwv1Fg9UkAEd7LA.jpg
#oldschool #SanfranciscoTownshipMN #mnvotes @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwv721GUUAQqqtm.jpg
Early voters lined up for 45-min. wait times! #mnvotes @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwrvRI9VEAAjfW3.jpg