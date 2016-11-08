"For me, this election has been horrifying. I weighed out the worse of the two and voted for the least worse, Sally Kasten. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwwZ6AbVIAA_W0d.jpg
"I tell my kids 'I don't care who you vote for, just vote," said a 60-year-old Lakeville woman. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwwan2qUkAE1yOn.jpg
Leyla and Manha Mohamed after voting this morning #mnelection http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwwchQVXEAQvuUG.jpg
Abdirizak "Zak" Farah says he would have voted for HRC like his mom because Trump "hates people." #mnvotes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwwdiOBXgAAvvHW.jpg
Seeing a ton of American flags on Marshall Ave in St. Paul. This home is repping both country and candidate Trump. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwwrZvqWEAAbv_G.jpg
Quiet at the Brian Coyle Center polling place in Cedar-Riverside. #mnvotes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwwszrfWQAAkKd1.jpg
Big turnout. More than 50 people lined up at 7 am outside an Apple Valley precinct. Steady stream since then, says poll worker Amy Steeves. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwwybMQVIAANsU3.jpg
Small backlog of voters at Nativity Church, where a temporary malfunction is forcing judges to apparently reboot the voting machine #mnvotes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwwzBl3UQAAChDq.jpg
Visibility on east lake. Woman in purple shouts, yeah baby wave that sign. #mnvotes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cww1vpcXAAA2Vbi.jpg
Our Election Call Center is handling more than double the daily volume of calls compared to last election. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwrto6eXAAA9MDZ.jpg
US stocks broadly higher as investors await election results. strib.mn/2fvQh1Q http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cww34q-VIAAuJ7k.jpg
" It has been possibly the scariest campaign that I've ever experienced," said 77 yr old Carol Longtine, of Nordeast Minneapolis http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cww8IN0UsAAZpna.jpg