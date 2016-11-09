Maria Regan Gonzalez, third from left, was elected to the #Richfield City Council earlier today. Then everyone came together for a photo. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzRFBvUUAA0R5v.jpg
Some serious staffers here into the night for a makeover between editions. Still too close to call the election. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzRI34W8AAobP-.jpg
The latest look at the U.S. presidential race. strib.mn/results #Election2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzRozVUAAIdBa8.jpg
Waiting for the crowd's reaction to the Pennsylvania call http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzSDO0UUAAaozT.jpg
With win in PA, Republican Donald Trump moves within six electoral votes of winning the White House. apne.ws/2fYVwKv http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzSn0RVIAA8maO.jpg
"We're gonna take Minnesota too, baby!" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzTZLeVQAAhW77.jpg
Dallas County Democratic watch party. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzTBW0UAAAXxpj.jpg
Photos; An emotional election night in America nyti.ms/2fCK6rI http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzWHrGVIAAS15V.jpg
John Podesta tells everyone to go home. Volume turned down. Stage lights off. That's it for the DFL election night party. 1:05 a.m. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzW09WUsAALK5q.jpg
BREAKING: Blunt re-elected to U.S. Senate in Missouri. @AP race call at 2:08 a.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzXpNsWEAAUygp.jpg
Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta says with votes still being tallied, Clinton won't speak on #Election2016 . apne.ws/2eColr5 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzZdeRXcAAEmlI.jpg
Celebrations outside of the White House as @realDonaldTrump pulls ahead over @HillaryClinton . @nytimes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzR6BbWQAAB9pd.jpg
BREAKING: Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwzcp5cXcAA04xk.png
BREAKING: Trump wins Wisconsin. @AP race call at 2:30 a.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwzcl1FWEAAYj4A.png
BREAKING: Correa elected to U.S. House in California. @AP race call at 2:30 a.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzclCWXEAAtsFH.jpg
BREAKING: Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwzcp5XXcAA3UZ8.png
How Donald Trump pulled off an upset of cataclysmic, historic proportions wpo.st/uAqC2 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzddJOXgAAY9Be.jpg
BREAKING: Sununu elected governor in New Hampshire. @AP race call at 2:39 a.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwzenOoWIAIfc7e.jpg