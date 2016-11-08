"I have six kids. They were all born here. What Trump said is not good for immigrants." says Amina Ahmed who voted for Clinton. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cww8v2mVEAARCTE.jpg
Carol says she is a Democrat & reluctant Hillary supporter. "I didn't even consider Trump w his bombastic crude lifestyle." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cww8-kTUQAECDBW.jpg
Siiri Davidson, of St. Paul, said she dug out an old pantsuit to support Hillary and wore her late grandmother's hat. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cww-bfVWgAA3ZHO.jpg
"Like everyone, I'll be glad when it's over," said Apple Valley resident Michael Solum after voting for Trump. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxEYa6XcAEtWbW.jpg
Patriotic flags, dogs and strollers outside this polling site at a church. If that's not American, idk what is. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxJpQbWQAERAA6.jpg
As school let's out for the day, even children casually chatter about the election. "Who's your mom voting for?" one boy asks his friend. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxKebCUQAAspJf.jpg
A home directly across from Polling site at Nativity Church has multiple Clinton signs staked in its yard. #mnvotes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxMIvcXAAAUiY6.jpg
"I'm not going to worry about the outcome. The world will keep spinning," says Trump supporter Michael Solum. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxMj2kUoAAnzah.jpg
"There aren't two good candidates. But you can't complain unless you vote," says Lloyd Lawrence of Apple Valley. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxNqZQUoAE_Gun.jpg
Mary Lou Hill, who will be 100 on Nov. 15 voted. She jokes she has stayed alive to cast a vote for Hillary Clinton. #mnvotes @StarTribune http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxPIbIVIAAydA3.jpg
St. Olaf polo sci majors doing exit polling in Eagan based on questions collected from StO & Carleton students. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxPbH9WEAAg487.jpg
“I put a lot of thought into it, and I feel good,” Bone told the Hollywood Reporter of his choice.
First time voting for Scott Bellefeuille. Third time for his wife. Inspired by their teen daughters to vote but not for Clinton. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxXEAXUoAAB_zb.jpg
"I'm excited for this to be over," says Fatiya Robe. The concern is where the country goes from here, she says. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxaWlsUoAANOnz.jpg