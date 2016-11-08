My mom is from Africa. My dad is from Korea. America is the perfect place for cultures to mix. I wouldn't be here otherwise -David Stelter http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwxf20eVQAEu20A.jpg
First-time voters David Stelter and Koo Lor. "It was interesting and a lot easier than I thought." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwxgl8YUAAA0nRC.jpg
At the Minnesota Woman Suffrage Memorial in St. Paul, eight "I voted stickers" have been attached to the stone. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwxi3fXWIAA_gdJ.jpg
A ballot cast for Clinton is weighed down by rocks, honoring potential first female President nearly 100 years after women won right to vote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxjrclUoAAovdw.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxjrcnUUAAIgbT.jpg
Item of the Day! A chalkboard used in Minnesota to keep track of the 1968 election!
discussions.mnhs.org/collections/20… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwxMKl2UsAAfBZR.jpg
My favorite pair of voters in St Paul. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwxw_gCVIAAB_Z7.jpg
BREAKING: Trump will win KY and IN; Clinton will win VT, CNN projects cnn.com/results #CNNElection http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwx1HRRUkAAJfH6.jpg
Votes in VA, GA breaking along racial, ethnic lines, leaving races too close to call. apne.ws/2fe8wdW http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwx6z0fXUAEFzKD.jpg
BREAKING: Lawson elected to U.S. House in Florida. @AP race call at 7:24 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwx7Dq5XcAI7fs4.jpg
BREAKING: Rooney elected to U.S. House in Florida. @AP race call at 7:25 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwx7disW8AA-Avi.jpg
BREAKING: Demings elected to U.S. House in Florida. @AP race call at 7:27 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwx79stWIAUlQUU.jpg
BREAKING: Portman re-elected to U.S. Senate in Ohio. @AP race call at 7:30 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwx8goMXcAAE9Ak.jpg
BREAKING: Trump wins West Virginia. @AP race call at 7:30 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwx8iIiXAAA3wB2.png
An early setup at @MinnesotaDFL Election Night Party at the downtown Hilton. Not really anyone outside of the press here yet. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyAAIDUkAAE5xE.jpg
BREAKING: Banks elected to U.S. House in Indiana. @AP race call at 7:46 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyANkGXAAEfb3X.jpg
BREAKING: Comer elected to U.S. House in Kentucky. @AP race call at 7:47 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyAbDMWIAECYqc.jpg
Polls in 16 more states close in about 15 minutes. #Election2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyAy5JUAAA7lM-.jpg
BREAKING: Clinton wins New Jersey. @AP race call at 8:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyDY0ZXEAYkkzM.png
BREAKING: Blumenthal re-elected to U.S. Senate in Connecticut. @AP race call at 8:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyDdqjXcAU7fYD.jpg
BREAKING: Clinton wins Delaware. @AP race call at 8:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyDcc3WIAA-tY2.png
BREAKING: Clinton wins District of Columbia. @AP race call at 8:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyDb5NXAAEpqeb.png
BREAKING: Clinton wins Massachusetts. @AP race call at 8:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyDYZsWgAI5h5W.png
Just arrived at MN GOP, Fox News on the big screen. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyD4G0UsAAh_vH.jpg
BREAKING: Clinton wins Maryland. @AP race call at 8:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyDZ5QXAAAHFib.png
BREAKING: Lankford re-elected to U.S. Senate in Oklahoma. @AP race call at 8:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyDeYhWQAANiNs.jpg