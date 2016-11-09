Election Day 2016: The latest updates

BREAKING: Van Hollen elected to U.S. Senate in Maryland. @AP race call at 8:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyDc7lXgAAKKgp.jpg
BREAKING: Carney elected governor in Delaware. @AP race call at 8:01 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyDgibXEAASDT9.jpg
What to watch for in the next hour of #Election2016 . apne.ws/2eKlPlM http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyDsUUVIAEfYUH.jpg
BREAKING: Rubio re-elected to U.S. Senate in Florida. @AP race call at 8:05 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyEhTcWEAAL9XN.jpg
Dorie Woolsey, 88, and her daughter Molly showed up to the party early. Though results are coming in quick, both still feel pretty nervous. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyE2m-UQAAuwhk.jpg
BREAKING: Garrett elected to U.S. House in Virginia. @AP race call at 8:07 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyFBdGXEAEO4Sr.jpg
Clinton makes up ground in some states where polls closed at 8 p.m. apne.ws/2eKmfsm http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyFMKVW8AA51Jd.jpg
Lots of young people here. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyFV4mUQAAuLLa.jpg
BREAKING: Trump wins South Carolina. @AP race call at 8:09 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyFflCWQAAeQ5M.png
Watching Rudy Giuliani on a flatscreen outside the main room. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyFsEgUUAAgvEI.jpg
BREAKING: Soto elected to U.S. House in Florida. @AP race call at 8:15 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyG2FgWIAEDo2p.jpg
BREAKING: Trump wins Tennessee. @AP race call at 8:15 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyGufoXgAA3zpD.png
BREAKING: Arrington elected to U.S. House in Texas. @AP race call at 8:15 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyG0iAXgAAUPVT.jpg
BREAKING: Gaetz elected to U.S. House in Florida. @AP race call at 8:17 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyHUK5WQAIrnj-.jpg
BREAKING: Trump wins Alabama. @AP race call at 8:26 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyJalNXUAAttn9.png
And now Carmen Freire has joined their table. Born in Ecuador, she voted in her first ever American election this weekend. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyJ9p-UAAECiLS.jpg
Two U sophomores, Theo Menon and Alex Reynolds, cast their first-ever votes for Trump. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyKMtHUQAAlC9a.jpg
BREAKING: Mast elected to U.S. House in Florida. @AP race call at 8:30 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyKH0ZW8AQoq9t.jpg
BREAKING: Shelby re-elected to U.S. Senate in Alabama. @AP race call at 8:30 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyKB2PWIAAULI8.jpg
BREAKING: Young elected to U.S. Senate in Indiana. @AP race call at 8:30 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyKCsXWEAAiDAY.jpg
BREAKING: Ferguson elected to U.S. House in Georgia. @AP race call at 8:35 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyLZ5bWQAAlurB.jpg
BREAKING: Clinton wins Rhode Island. @AP race call at 8:40 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyMdWEW8AE8EUw.png
There's a big blue elephant here http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyMs2OUAAA77Qy.jpg
Ain't no better place to be on election night than in a newsroom. Our office is better than yours. #mnvotes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyMtynXEAAvJQM.jpg
The amount of planning that goes into #ElectionNight is insane. Newspapers are important. #newsmatters http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyM6c4XUAo4BSs.jpg
BREAKING: Evans elected to U.S. House in Pennsylvania. @AP race call at 8:41 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyMz6oWQAAZydZ.jpg
The elephant is in the room! #MNVotes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyNXXlXUAQnJUZ.jpg
I guess you can't just be upset at Trump's people. The @MinnesotaDFL election party has a cash bar, too. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyNumAVEAA6C8W.jpg
I'm at DFL party. DFL chair Ken Martin says control of the House likely to be decided in Greater MN races. A mini-report: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyOMvmUoAAwau2.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyOMvkUsAADuJs.jpg
Also, the bar is now open. Al Green's "Take me to the River" is blasting. Two ppl behind me: "What kind of wine did you get?" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyOyVnUcAENXB3.jpg