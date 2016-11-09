BREAKING: Ryan re-elected to U.S. House in Wisconsin. @AP race call at 9:36 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyZRXTXEAArOp4.jpg
BREAKING: Hollingsworth elected to U.S. House in Indiana. @AP race call at 9:40 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyaX37XAAEqbeU.jpg
Full house at Ilhan Omar HQ. Poised to become first Somali-American state legislator. #mnhouse #60B #election2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwya4oQUkAAfbjY.jpg
Clinton's fellow Wellesley grads gather in Minnesota to watch the election returns, hoping... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwybD9_XgAEvWrf.jpg
Bonoff campaign volunteer Mike Arulfo awaits returns. "Knocked on 1,500 doors the last 3 1/2 months." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwybhN5UUAE-sEH.jpg
NYT now forecasting Trump win http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyX_czUcAArJni.jpg
I'm keeping an eye on state Senate races, but can't escape St. Paul. Mayor Coleman is rah-rahing @ DFL party (sick leave gets shout out). http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwycssYUoAAfGYo.jpg
People gather in silence across the TV outside the ballroom. It seems CNN is taking away from the festive nature of the party right now. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwycwuxVQAAR_eQ.jpg
BREAKING: Marshall elected to U.S. House in Kansas. @AP race call at 9:53 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwydMNNXEAIIHNG.jpg
Polls in four more states close in less than 10 minutes. What to look for in the next hour. apne.ws/2eKpnob http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwydp61WEAAo1vB.jpg
BREAKING: Brown elected to U.S. House in Maryland. @AP race call at 9:57 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyeLfrXcAArT14.jpg
BREAKING: Trump wins Montana. @AP race call at 10:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwye4zqWEAAx53p.png
BREAKING: Herbert re-elected governor in Utah. @AP race call at 10:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwye5MbXUAAceEa.jpg
BREAKING: Lee re-elected to U.S. Senate in Utah. @AP race call at 10:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwye579XEAAtOMw.jpg
BREAKING: Grassley re-elected to U.S. Senate in Iowa. @AP race call at 10:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwye7JqXgAEm8Ef.jpg
Donald Trump takes lead in Florida, Ohio; close in N.C. strib.mn/2eyZjZI Photo: @LeilaNavidi http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyY8XtVEAAJynC.jpg
BREAKING: Gonzalez elected to U.S. House in Texas. @AP race call at 10:01 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyfCi6XcAAu-PC.jpg
Ray Noriega from Texas, but working in MN, says Trump is bold & "Like Reagan, he doesn't have to be a politician." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyfztiWEAANKPi.jpg
OH at DFL: "It's amazing." "It's scary!" "She's up in Michigan." "Wake me in the morning [leaves room]" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwyf9CzUoAAIdkT.jpg
BREAKING: Krishnamoorthi elected to U.S. House in Illinois. @AP race call at 10:09 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwyg_M6WgAAnKt_.jpg
"When America sneezes, the whole world gets a cold," said Belinda Ayamgha, right. With Michaella Seblia, left, and other foreign journos http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwyhe91VQAA-XFk.jpg
Breaking News: The Mexican peso has seen its steepest dive in more than 20 years tonight on.ft.com/2fYGRPo http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwybykGXEAA56RC.jpg