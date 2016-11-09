Trump captures crucial Ohio, other battlegrounds remain tight in #Election2016 . apne.ws/2feuBt9 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyqNBlWQAASQuS.jpg
BREAKING: Trump wins Florida. @AP race call at 10:50 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyqXHqXAAAtxgE.png
BREAKING: Trump wins Florida. @AP race call at 10:50 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyqWvvUsAAZOov.png
BREAKING: Trump wins Idaho. @AP race call at 11:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwysqe_XcAADtkZ.png
BREAKING: Harris elected to U.S. Senate in California. @AP race call at 11:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyspXYXcAIjCZK.jpg
BREAKING: Clinton wins Hawaii. @AP race call at 11:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwysl1FW8AAIOh4.png
BREAKING: Schatz re-elected to U.S. Senate in Hawaii. @AP race call at 11:00 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwysmRoXgAEqQWW.jpg
BREAKING: Clinton wins Oregon. @AP race call at 11:06 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwyt8qwUoAAP5Uw.png
Clinton supporters cheer in Minnesota as she takes Colorado. #Electionnight http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwyuh-pUsAQSEHg.jpg
BREAKING: Cheney elected to U.S. House in Wyoming. @AP race call at 11:12 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyvP_6WQAEX5Js.jpg
BREAKING: Trump wins North Carolina. @AP race call at 11:11 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyvJxFXUAApujh.png
Where the map stands right now. Live results: on.wsj.com/2eKyRQ9 🔓 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyvEdyXgAAx7M0.jpg
History is made -- Ilhan Omar is first Somali-American woman elected to public office in US. @StarTribune @faiza_mahamud @jpcoolican http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwywc4TVEAEN6pb.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwywa82UoAEx7Wo.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwywY9hUkAAlu0R.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwywX1ZUsAAkJBy.jpg
#BREAKING : Controversial sheriff Arpaio loses re-election bid hill.cm/WWFNbSc http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyxH_YWEAAPrPB.jpg
Update on Canada's immigration site... Still down. #ElectionNight http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyxVZ3UUAEFcR7.jpg
Chinese see US democracy in crisis, and other world reaction to #Election2016 . apne.ws/2eC9nB7 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyxMcqWEAA_HKr.jpg
BREAKING: Johnson re-elected to U.S. Senate in Wisconsin. @AP race call at 11:22 p.m. EST. #Election2016 #APracecall http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwyxhUuWgAAQ0wO.jpg
GOP's Erik Paulsen defeats challenger Terri Bonoff in Minnesota Third District. strib.mn/2fCwCfD #MNCD3 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwywtgMUoAILIv_.jpg