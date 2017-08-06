Fired FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill

Comey Testimoney: The former FBI Director felt his job was contingent on "demonstrated loyalty" nbcnews.to/2r5WvOY https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBz0zPoXUAADdUn.jpg
Comey Testimony: The former FBI Director felt his job was contingent on "demonstrated loyalty" nbcnews.to/2rQo6AS https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBz0_lGV0AAPu09.jpg
.@MarcoRubio confirms with James #Comey that President #Trump was not personally under investigation. fxn.ws/2sHabNp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBz1LrhVwAE-Cli.jpg
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is watching the #ComeyHearing , but Attorney General Jeff Sessions isn't cnn.it/2rFmkUU https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBz1i4IXkAAuSO-.jpg
Comey Testimony: Trump isn't tweeting, but Donald Trump Jr. is nbcnews.to/2rQ7s4r https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBzu8Z_XsAAFCOo.jpg