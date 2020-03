Hello. Welcome to the Greatest Sports Movie Draft during our Star Tribune Sports Virtual Happy Hour. We'll be starting at 6 p.m.with 10 people in our department choosing their favorite sports movies. By the end of the draft, we'll have a list of 50 -- and maybe we'll even throw in some undrafted free agents. You can send us your thoughts about the picks -- keep them family friendly, please -- and we'll publish some of them along with the picks. Thanks for joining us!