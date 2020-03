With the No. 1 overall pick in the Star Tribune Sports Movie Draft, theothermegryans select, FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS (2004) out of Odessa, Texas. Listen, if you know anything about me, you'd know this movie holds a special place in my heart. I know there's more inspirational, uplifting sports movies to choose, but let me tell you, the nostalgia and general tragedy/purity of this film hit different in our current climate. I mean, Boobie Miles crying in the car to his uncle? When they lost the championship at the 1-yard line??? THE WHOLE LAST SCENE WITH *THAT* EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY SONG?! I'll miss the heat. I'll miss the lights. Everyone else sit down, this is the most deserving No. 1 pick since Joe Burrow in 2020 ( hopefully :/ )