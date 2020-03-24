Follow along our Star Tribune Greatest Sports Movie Live Draft at 6 p.m. Wednesday Live

After Ben, Meyers and Carr will have the next two picks.
Goessling has been preparing for this draft for longer than Spielman and Zimmer have been preparing for theirs.
It's the Olympics, Charlie!
It was about the 1924 Olympics, Charlie ... I think you and Sid listened to that one together on the radio??
flair ... like in Office Space??
Chariots of Fire! Nice British angle there Mr. Miller. Giving us some real international flair.
The writer in me picks...Money Ball. At first, you might have said how the hell do they make a movie of that book. They did, and it was great. So, too, was Brad Pitt and Jonah. Loved the scouts sitting around the table screen -- i know guys like that -- and that song his daughter sang called her dad a loser was cute, too. Love the prominent role the Twins played in it, too.
And, no, Jerry. A Wonderwall video is NOT a movie.
That's OK, Jeff Day. On a way that means you're classin' up this thing.
I have never seen Slap Shot, the Natural or Hoosiers. Just putting that out there.
Jerry Zgoda is up ... followed by Chris Miller and Ben Goessling
Attach the video of the little kid doing the Miracle speech instead
Great surprise than Slap Shot lasted until the second round.
This has nothing to do with Naila's (very good) point, nor the fact that Megan kicked off Round 2 with some puck. I've had this movie ranked much higher. There comes a point in every boy's life he sees this movie, and we all have the same reaction during the same scene: "THAT'S THE MOM FROM A CHRISTMAS STORY!?!?!??" Melinda Dillon stole the show, but this show is hockey: "Slap Shot"
This isn't a snake draft because we're modeling our draft after that Kevin Costner classic "Draft Day"?
I play for you, Herb, here at the U
Does a movie about a semifinal really count though?
The refs hosed the Soviets.
The word usage gives Charlie away. How did you like that hat I bought you, Charlie?
Oh BABY. Cannot believe this beauty is still on the board in the second round. No. 11 overall pick to MIRACLE (2004) out of Lake Placid, N.Y. Who do you play for? THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
To my editors, I think I know who "Charlie" is, by the way.
It's like Tom Brady, it almost lasted until the sixth round.
Raging Bull is the consensus No. 1 sports movie of all time. No question.
OH FOR THE LOVE OF THE LORD THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN MY PICK.
Well, despite the fact that I had two picks ready, I'll just make my one now. One of the few sports movies to be considered a cinematic masterpiece. Should've won Scorcese his first Oscar, but he had to wait til 2006 to get a Best Director award. I select "Raging Bull." I will now take a nap as I await my next pick.
Megan, Brian Jerry will start Round 2 after that