Follow along our Star Tribune Greatest Sports Movie Live Draft at 6 p.m. Wednesday Live

Wax on, wax Karate Kid off the list.

Watched this with my kids recently and was reminded of how much fun this flick is. Sweep the leg .. put him in a body bag … nope, sorry, bad guys, CRANE KICK to Johnny’s face, game over.

(And, by the way, we all need to take Mr. Miyagi’s advice right now: In through the nose, out through the mouth.)