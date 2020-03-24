Follow along our Star Tribune Greatest Sports Movie Live Draft at 6 p.m. Wednesday Live

On the clock is Chris Carr ... followed by La Velle, Jeff and Chris (One-Pick Only) Hine.
combining good movie and good move into one phrase ...
Is Naila deciding whether to trade her pick for a higher pick in 2021?
I know what movie La Velle is talking about based on his Twitter feed last night.
I'm surprised LaVelle has let Brian's Song last this long.
I might have to steer away from baseball if someone doesn't come to their senses and pick a film that should have been off the board a while ago.
OK Ben gotta admit, good off the track choice. pun intended.
Seabiscuit was a track movie.
Ben's lining up the second-best track movie after Chariots of Fire and ... there isn't one!
Ben's pick will mark the halfway point of the draft. If anyone needs to DVR Survivor, they should do it now.
This may seem like an odd question...but do they still make movies where kids and adults interact? Seems like there was a lot of that back in the day but I can't think of a recent example.
Is Air Bud a basketball movie? Asking for a kid.
Stensaas picks a movie from before he was born, if I understand correctly. Can Jerry Zgoda do the same thing?
I played Oscar Madison my high school's production of The Odd Couple (a wise-crackin sportswriter, go figure). Someone gave me a Walter Matthau signed picture after the two-week run. The original Buttermaker is long gone, but never forgotten. Also, I'm going to continue my theme of films made before I was born. I select the 1976 version of "The Bad News Bears"
Brian Stensaas is up ... followed by Jerry Zgoda and Chris Miller. ... and of course it is, La Velle.
Is Space Jam a basketball movie? Asking for a friend....
Omar Epps again! Great film...better soundtrack?!
Sly in that prison movie with Pele, among others!
Imma continue on my early 2000s theme and select, out of Los Angeles, LOVE AND BASKETBALL (2000). Monica plays Q for his HEART. And then becomes a WNBA STAR. (Also I'm trying to craft a very well-rounded team, so now I have football, hockey and basketball, your team could never)
"Hell, there are no rules here - we're trying to accomplish something." -- Thomas Edison
Stallone was in a prison camp movie about soccer as well, but I don't want to spoil your next pick, Jeff ...
There's a lot of debate among Rocky people about what is the best Rocky right?
I was thinking Rocky IV might last until Round 27, but there's always a surprise.
If he dies, he dies -- that's a Sid line from 25 years ago about a certain sportswriter who is no longer with us