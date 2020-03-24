Follow along our Star Tribune Greatest Sports Movie Live Draft at 6 p.m. Wednesday Live

Everything I know about women I learned from White Men Can't Jump and the scene where Billy Hoyle's girlfriend says she's thirsty so he brings her a glass of water. And she stops him and says, no, she wants him to tell her that he, too, knows what it's like to be thirsty. She wants empathy. That scene, plus the one where Marques Johnson's character walks off the playground court to get his gun and then goes into the store next door with a mask on to get cash to pay off his debts.