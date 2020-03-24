Follow along our Star Tribune Greatest Sports Movie Live Draft at 6 p.m. Wednesday Live

run on figure skating movies ....
The *moderator* and Megan are both making enchiladas and drinking something that can only be mixed with fourloco
David Stern never would have let this mess occur...
Cutting Edge - yes! Good recovery
To be fair to Megan, Chris is basically a bull in a china shop here when it comes to picks.
FINE I TAKE THE CUTTING EDGE TOE PICK TO ALL OF YOU
I did take Sandlot. That was my true second round pick, to be honest.
That's OK. I didn't get to post that scene the first time through.
Doesn't Megan have to make an actual pick???
Wait one minute! Point of order! Can Megan take Sandlot?
WE CAN'T JUST MOVE ON TO THE NEXT PICK MODERATOR.
Yeah, I thought the Sandlot was already gone.
Wait Chris did you? When? Full disclosure, I've been making a very labor-intensive enchilada recipe this entire time, but I've been tracking everyone's picks I'm so confused
Brian Stensaas is on the clock. Brian, working remotely from the south metro, is multitasking in his role as night web sports editor for Star Tribune sports. He'll deserve an extra round when this is over.
Didn't Hine already pick Sandlot with one of his two illegal picks?
You're killing us, Megan!!!
Whoa, whoa, whoa didn't Chris Hine pick Sandlot earlier? Or was that a double pick post?
Time for my baseball pick: THE SANDLOT (1993). Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez? The fact that I can never hear the Tequila song without thinking of ~that scene? FOR-EV-ER?! Growing up in Minnetonka, this was the only movie the neighborhood kids could all agree on so I have seen it approximately 218965749238423 times It's a classic
btw, Zgods, same era, but Breaking Away was a classic. If people haven't seen that one, go to Blockbuster and get it on VCR. Or maybe Amazon Prime.
Jerry just puttin' himself out there like that ...
We're excited at our house to see what Meg Ryan comes up with here...
Jerry just puttin' himself out there like that ...
Everything I know about women I learned from White Men Can't Jump and the scene where Billy Hoyle's girlfriend says she's thirsty so he brings her a glass of water. And she stops him and says, no, she wants him to tell her that he, too, knows what it's like to be thirsty. She wants empathy. That scene, plus the one where Marques Johnson's character walks off the playground court to get his gun and then goes into the store next door with a mask on to get cash to pay off his debts.
The soundtrack was top notch though
I had Happy Gilmore at No. 242 of my top 50 sports movies.
I watched this movie all the time when I was a kid when my parents probably should've have let me. Ben Stiller haunted my dream from this movie. We got to see Julie Bowen before her Emmy-winning turn on "Modern Family," and Bob Barker was clearly robbed of an Oscar here. "Happy learned how to putt!" -- Happy Gilmore
Damn you, Jeff Day! I knew I should have traded up to get the highest rated prospect left on my draft board
Wow, one of the best uses of Woody Harrelson ever.
Jeff Day ... followed by Chris Hine ... and here's a vote for When We Were Kings.
I can't believe this movie is still available but since I CAN HEAR JIMI, I will take White Men Can't Jump with the No. 29 pick. One of the most enjoyable sports films ever made with a flowing script that would have made any comedian proud. Now someone tell me why Ray Charles is playing cowboy music.
Ali is criminally underrated! Watched recently and was amazed as the scope of it. Also Michael Mann never fails.
Chris Carr waxes philosophical. ... and we move on to La Velle.