Follow along our Star Tribune Greatest Sports Movie Live Draft at 6 p.m. Wednesday

Not gonna lie, I've never heard of the Cutting Edge until March 25, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Central time.
C'mon Stensaas, make your pick. I have to pee
just your average movie where a hockey star becomes a figure skating star
Tony Gilroy, who wrote The Cutting Edge, also wrote Michael Clayton one of the greatest movies of all-time. Not a sports movie.
Michael Clayton is a quality flick
For the record I totally missed that Chris Hine CHEATED when he took The Sandlot so I say that it still is rightfully mine, along with The Cutting Edge also no enchiladas for any of you
I got Michael Clayton and the Sound of Music tied at No. 5 on my all-time list.
I might not be able to continue. This Tin Cup situation has broken me.
Grip it and rip it, Chris Carr.
This is a good preview for the actual NFL draft, where the "moderator" could be Roger Goodell ...
Did you all really think I was going to let another golf movie slip by? (Note: Not taking The Legend of Bagger Vance next)
With my fourth-round pick, I select...Heaven Can Wait, the 1978 film starring Warren Beatty not the original Mr. Jordan one. It's got dry wit times two with both Charles Grodin and the great, late Buck Henry. But Henry's line after Beatty's character discovers he's been whisked to Heaven 50 years too soon: "Do the words "You're not being a very good sport" mean anything to you. Great cast with Jack Warden, Vincent Gardenia and James Mason, too.
Another classic pick ... and one of the few football-themed movies that isn't awful. Chris Miller is up.
Charles Grodin is fantastic in everything. I believe he was also in The Mighty Ducks? Or am I wrong about that?
Never saw The wrestler but a lot of people liked it
No, Jeff, that was Lane Smith (whose role in "Son in Law" was Oscar-worthy)
Rather than a clip from The Wrestler, here's some Kenny Jay for you.
Nice pick CMill! I loved that movie but has Aronofsky ever made a film that isn't extremely depressing?
Will Ben Goessling make it 2 straight wrestling movies? Is there another wrestling movie?
he's best in small doses. I think he's making Mighty Ducks IV next.
Again, a surprise that a movie lasted this long! You're up, Naila.
Don't think I'm eligible to answer....
But you don't complete the draft! You're up, Chris Carr.
I used to have Joe Lis' autograph, swear to God, somewhere...
Well played, Chris Carr. Much better than watching World Poker Tour reruns.
I'm currently interviewing somebody on the phone, so you can skip me since I picked two earlier.