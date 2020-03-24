Follow along our Star Tribune Greatest Sports Movie Live Draft at 6 p.m. Wednesday

Here in the fifth and final round I'm going to take a flyer, like teams often do at this point in a draft and select a hockey movie, considering the great Arnie Robbins gave me a chance in this biz at the tender age of 23 to cover the North Stars for the next five years of my youth. It might be the worst movie on the list, but it has the best line/story:

It's Youngblood, starring a young Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves.

My great friend big Kent got a message from a reader one day, it might even have been an actual mailed note, back when people used to send those things.

Kent was backing up the Wild back then and the note went something like this:

"Youngblood is the worst hockey movie of all time and you, sir, are the worst hockey writer of all time."

It's the Sir part that makes it so great.