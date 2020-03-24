Follow along our Star Tribune Greatest Sports Movie Live Draft at 6 p.m. Wednesday

Goldie Hawn is/was married to Kurt Russell who played Herb Brooks and therefore she is one of us. Great pick, Carr.
And now I have to go pick up my brother from work. So long....
And Brian Stensaas wins MVC ... Most Valuable Commenter!!
Is there a pick before you go, La Velle?
It looks like we've lost La Velle. And with Chris Hine forfeiting his fifth round pick because of an interview, it's up to Jeff Day to finish up.
My bad, Chris Hine. Sorry.
Kurt Vonnegut hasn't been in the top 50 yet ...
I'm signing The Blind Side and Goon as undrafted free agents
Any compensatory picks in this draft?
Top free agent: Space Jam
Documentaries can be signed as free agents. So we're adding When We Were Kings.
If we can get documentaries as free agents, I'm taking the rights to that ESPN 30 for 30 on the Bulls.
Stensaas would like to sign Days of Thunder, 42, Win Win, Fever Pitch, Lucas and Necessary Roughness
I'll take Semi Pro as an undrafted free agent
BLUE CHIPS! Shaq and Penny!
Best left on my board: Rollerball (James Caan, living in 2018 in a 1975 film) and the Longest Yard, the one with Burt Reynolds, not the crappy one with Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.
No one took Seabiscuit?!?!
Kansas City Bomber > Rollerball
The Damned United and Murderball won't be unsigned long.
Also: The OJ 30 for 30, The Price of Gold (the Nancy-Tonya one), Any Given Sunday, The Replacements and (why not?) D2. #knucklepuck
Did early 90s baseball classics Little Big League or Rookie of the Year get taken? They should be in the minors somehwere.
61 should have been drafted
And I watched Dammed United. It wasn't all that