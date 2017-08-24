Food critic tries all the new Minnesota State Fair foods — and tells all

Original Ranch Garlic ands Jalapeño Cheese Curds, Miller's Cheese Curds, Nelson/Carnes. Original is best. $15 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIBS9FgWAAE6PnI.jpg
Blazin' Deep Fried Green Olives, Fried Fruit & Fried Olives, Grandstand plaza. Crunchy coating, salt bomb. $8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIBU6N1WAAoC_CS.jpg
Thai Rolled Ice Cream, Rainbow Ice Cream, Grandstand. So trendy I can't believe it's at the fair. $7 .50 #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIBXjBbXkAM7fVx.jpg
Bowl O'Dough, Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, Carnes\Chambers. Cookie dough, so on trend. An amusing novelty. $8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIBfO3NW0AEGpA7.jpg
Sticky Doohickey , Sassy Pecan, Grandstand. Dolled/up (toffee!) Rice Krispie Bars, on-a-stick. $5 #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIBfmRxXgAEX5mn.jpg
Double Dose of Pork Belly, RC's Barbecue, DPatch/Liggett. That's s whole lot of fatty pork on a bun (burp). $7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIBh7LVXsAAXnz4.jpg
Big Bopper Bar, West End Creamery, West End Mkt. Chocolate-dipped Creamsicle w/coconut. Life is worth living. $6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIBmmEFXUAAcWDb.jpg
Espresso malt, Java Jack's, Carnes/Liggett. Creamy, dreamy, w/an espresso jolt. Love. $7 .50 #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIBm_XxXYAAXFFM.jpg
Cinnamon-Caramel Apple Mini Donut Sundae, the Donut Family, Mighty Midway. What excess looks like. $7 #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIByum8XcAASB91.jpg
Sweety's Churros, Potato Man & Sweety, Liggett/Carnes. Would be better minus the sweet potato. $5 #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIBzPV0W0AE1Dwx.jpg
Capone's Caprese, the Hideaway, Grandstand. Dried apricots, almonds, blue cheese on baguette. A caterer's worst nightmare. $9 #mnstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DICD54KU0AAWFqJ.jpg
Swing-Dancer Sandwich, the Hideway, the Grandstand. Tons of smoked salmon and cream cheese on pumpernickel. Nice. $12 #MNstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DICEn0cVYAIzsAW.jpg
Mobster's Caviar, the Hideway, Grandstand. Cream cheese/crab spread, on baguette. I can't with this, not one bit. $11 #MNstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DICFDqKVYAAqaXg.jpg
Swine & Spuds, Swine & Spuds, Warner Coliseum. Yep, you really can have too much bacon, and "bulgogi" just got a bad name. $8 #MNstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DICFcfoUwAAY8aL.jpg
Turkey Ribs, Turkey to Go, Clough/Judson. Fall-from-the-bone meat, lively (if too sweet) sauce. Check it out. $7 .75 #MNstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DICFzsXVYAABqdb.jpg
Bacon Fluffernator, Sandwich Stop, Clough/Judson. A breakfast "sandwich" that covers many, many, many bases. Too many. Ugh. $9 #MNstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DICGI7iUwAEuzTE.jpg
Maple Pecan Marble Sundae, Bridgeman's, Liggett/Judson. Elegant, hefty, sweet-salty and not chocolate. Absolutely. $8 #MNstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DICGjBSU0AAFc2u.jpg
Memphis Totchos, Snack House, Warner Coliseum. Because Tater Tots, bananas, peanut butter & bacon go together. Not. $9 #MNstatefair https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DICHCKbVoAAmmoc.jpg
OK folks, I think that's it. Thanks for following along. Now it's back to the newsroom. Look for my story in Saturday Variety. Online Friday https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DICHTiaVoAIkyNP.jpg