The #Gophers don't stand a chance against the #Badgers #OnWisconsin!
Ready. #gophers #skiumah #betterdeadthanred
Me: "What should the caption be?"
Celia: "Omg having such a great time with my sister! Even though you're not." #badgers #gophers #family #friends #blessed
Making friends #gophers #gameday @karlihochstatter
Cousins and enemies today. #gobadgers #wisconsin #minnesota #badgers #gophers
Terrible seats. #gophers #axecited http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3orXi7CQAAwv2-.jpg
Go Gophers! instagram.com/p/v_z62GzMpc/
It's go time Gophers! #BattleForTheAxe #MINNvsWIS #SkiUMah http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3osLwKCEAAjEBZ.jpg
Tune in today on @BigTenNetwork , @KFAN1003 , the live blog and here on Twitter. #MINNvsWIS z.umn.edu/gsgfb http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3opDSoCUAABTXD.jpg
Mackey finalist “@B1Gfootball : #Gophers Maxx Williams leads B1G TEs in TDs, total receiving yds and receiving ypg. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3ojbAfCAAAhtr_.jpg”
Gold helmets, white tops, gold pants. Almost game time! #Gophers #BrickByBrick http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3ojzfeIIAAkjpp.jpg
#Gophers travel roster. No Daletavious McGhee (injured) and Conor Rhoda (not Jacques Perra) is here as QB3. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3ohZzWIgAAcdZO.jpg
Senior Day is special for all #Badgers but especially brothers in final game at Camp Randall: go.wisc.edu/Varsity112714 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3n0MOWCYAAbXyy.jpg
Back in Camp Randall press box for first time since '94 (with MN Daily) -- also the last time #Gophers won here. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3oJLxVIYAAqCSb.jpg
Beautiful day in Madison. Great weather, big game, lots of energy around town. Hard to beat college football. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3oFzt2CEAAiYfT.jpg
#Badgers official digital game program: notes, features, stats, rosters & more. Download now: go.wisc.edu/AxeWeek http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3nzk4FCMAAEtWc.jpg
The last time the #Badgers & #Gophers had this much at stake? 1962. @LucasAtLarge looks back: go.wisc.edu/Varsity112714 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3nzHiACUAEyTvz.jpg
Gophers invade Gameday at Tuscaloosa! #BrickByBrick #Gophers #SkiUMah http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3n0GZoCIAAqxt_.jpg
Warren Herring's ready. So are the #Badgers . Are you? go.wisc.edu/AxeWeek http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B3nvaDoCEAA7O8l.jpg