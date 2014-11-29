A lot of the Minnesota talk pregame was: I just want a good, close game. Well, here ya go.
Points would be huge here for Wisconsin.
Crowd watching here wanted a Minnesota timeout. Play seemed rushed.
Wisconsin starting to kill the run gaps.
Does Maxx get his first target here?
Damien Wilson had to make a tough choice on the goal line -- chose to leave Gordon and stop the QB run.
That ball almost landed on Strib photographer Liz Flores!
Cobb outrushing Wisconsin team 72-58 yards.
QBs are a combined 2-for-11, one completion each.