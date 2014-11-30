Gophers finish 8-4/5-3. Same overall record as last season, one tick better than last year's 4-4 Big Ten mark.
11 in a row for Wisconsin. Badgers get to face Ohio State next Saturday, and Buckeyes will be without their best offensive player.
Wisconsin always has a second-string running back waiting to rip through a defense. Never an empty bench.
(That would be the Star Tribune Live Blog jinx I guess)
Feels like Gordon could win the Heisman on this drive with a special run.
Game-watchers here hate the decision to punt.
Every Minnesota fan everywhere: "Do that
Maxx Williams thing again."
Heck of a move by Wheelwright on that route. Geez. Another solid Wisconsin play call this half. Different offense after half.
Gophers will get the ball back in a situation much like Ohio State game. Need 10, and need it fast. A score could lead to an onside kick. That's asking a lot, however.
Gophers can't give up 7 here. D-line getting pushed around and needs to hold on. Badgers calling a great second half so far.
#86 Erickson monster game. Difference-maker today.
Who makes the big play here for Minnesota? Boddy-Calhoun? Thompson? Nobody? Huge drive...