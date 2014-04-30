Gophers-Iowa: Updates, pregame and highlights from the battle for Floyd of Rosedale

StarTribune

Gophers-Iowa: Updates, pregame and highlights from the battle for Floyd of Rosedale Live

Options

Font Size
Viewer Comments
Sounds
Translate posts and comments.
Powered by Platform for Live Reporting, Events, and Social Engagement
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.