Gophers Live Chat: Get ready for Gophers-Oregon St. with Randy Johnson at noon Thursday

Croft definitely adds more of a run threat to the offense, and Rhoda has even said that Croft is more apt to run than he is. What that also does is make the defense respect the QB option of running more, which opens things up for Smith and Brooks.



As for the eventual starter, someone's gonna have to win it outright. There hasn't been a ton of separation yet. I still think these next two nonconference games will go a long way in determining the one starter Fleck wants. With the bye coming before the Big Ten opener vs. Maryland, that would appear to be a good time to settle on one -- if one has stepped up.