Gophers Live Chat: Get ready for Gophers-Oregon St. with Randy Johnson at noon Thursday

StarTribune

Gophers Live Chat: Get ready for Gophers-Oregon St. with Randy Johnson at noon Thursday

Join college football writer Randy Johnson for a Live Chat at noon Thursday looking at the Minnesota-Oregon State game and anything else about the Gophers. You can start leaving your questions and comments now.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.