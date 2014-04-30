Gophers Live Chat with Randy Johnson at noon Thursday

Very good question, and I would agree that because of the popularity of the pro teams, the Gophers can get lost in the shuffle. We have a lot of options in the Twin Cities to spend our entertainment dollars, and winning big is the best way for a program like the Gophers to overcome that. Having lived in State College for about five years, I experienced how Penn State was the only game in town and how everything revolved around that football program. ... Also, I think fans in pro markets tend to judge the college team the same way they judge pro teams -- if you don't win titles, it's often considered a failure. College football is different. A team can have a great season even if it doesn't win the national title.