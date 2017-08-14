High school Live Blog 2017-18: Your 24/7 source for preps Live

Day 1 of MSHSL Fall Practices. These TIGERS are full of excitement and anticipation for their seasons. #tigerpride https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHNHLsIUAAAvmJq.jpg
First day inside new activity center for Elk River athletes. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHND70GVwAAIhw9.jpg
Day One of practice at Elk River High School: volleyball, girls tennis and more. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHNB0OxUMAAOtY8.jpg
First day of Minnesota HS football, so I figured I'd stop by to check on progress at Egerdahl #mshsl (@FootballProctor @ProctorRails ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHM8KdsW0AI51Sn.jpg
Getting back to normalcy. Today, minds at Minnehaha Academy @RedhawksAD are on soccer, where they should be. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHMsoZ_XcAIonZb.jpg
First day of soccer practice at Minnehaha Academy @RedhawksAD . Practice at south campus w/north unusable. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHMjIZWWAAAhCVG.jpg
Photo gallery from Bob McDonald Court dedication, on the #mshsl Facebook page.
facebook.com/mshsl.org/ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHDizkfUwAAM-C_.jpg
The calm before the storm #DayOne #BearcatVolleyball #MSHSL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHMGzlQXYAAF5-Z.jpg