High school Live Blog 2017-18: Your 24/7 source for preps Live

Day 2 of Irish Cross Country practice. Great morning for a run & some watermelon! #IrishPride #MSHSL @coachYoungs68 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHRsRtlUMAARu3E.jpg
Chisholm High School dedicates court to legendary basketball coach Bob McDonald. strib.mn/2uVsvT9 #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHRfSp2UMAAA9Uz.jpg
Photo gallery from Day One of practice at Elk River, on #mshsl Facebook page.
facebook.com/mshsl.org/ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHOUi6ZUQAALI1A.jpg
A New Season, A New Team For Elk River Football. Check out John's Journal. #mshsl
mshsl.org/mshsl/johnsjou… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHOULTLUwAE0IYQ.jpg
Wake up! It's the first day of fall sports!! #GoBears https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHL9obGWsAE7Bes.jpg
It's great to see the students back on campus! #BreckBSOC #BreckGSOC @BreckSchool https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGJzef4XcAArXcr.jpg
Head coach Kevin Ambrust explains a still to his team #Milaca #mshsl #TimesPreps https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHNkKDuVoAErvXy.jpg
Head coach Kevin Ambrust explains a still to his team #Milaca #mshsl #TimesPreps https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHNkKDuVoAErvXy.jpg
Hanging out at #Milaca football practice Monday #NewAttitude #TimesPreps https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHNh5DKU0AAg8WA.jpg
Chisholm dedicates 'Bob McDonald Court' to basketball coaching legend who led the Bluestreaks for 53 years. strib.mn/2uVsvT9 #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHNhTJsV0AAwZL0.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHNhMRZVwAAk84-.jpg
Day 1 of MSHSL Fall Practices. These TIGERS are full of excitement and anticipation for their seasons. #tigerpride https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHNHLsIUAAAvmJq.jpg
First day inside new activity center for Elk River athletes. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHND70GVwAAIhw9.jpg
Day One of practice at Elk River High School: volleyball, girls tennis and more. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHNB0OxUMAAOtY8.jpg
First day of Minnesota HS football, so I figured I'd stop by to check on progress at Egerdahl #mshsl (@FootballProctor @ProctorRails ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHM8KdsW0AI51Sn.jpg
Getting back to normalcy. Today, minds at Minnehaha Academy @RedhawksAD are on soccer, where they should be. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHMsoZ_XcAIonZb.jpg
First day of soccer practice at Minnehaha Academy @RedhawksAD . Practice at south campus w/north unusable. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHMjIZWWAAAhCVG.jpg
Photo gallery from Bob McDonald Court dedication, on the #mshsl Facebook page.
facebook.com/mshsl.org/ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHDizkfUwAAM-C_.jpg
The calm before the storm #DayOne #BearcatVolleyball #MSHSL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHMGzlQXYAAF5-Z.jpg