High school Live Blog 2017-18: Your 24/7 source for preps Live

Photo gallery from Monticello Memorial Stadium, on the #mshsl Facebook page. @MonticelloMagic
facebook.com/mshsl.org/ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHemnoQV0AIKNS5.jpg
I applaud great newspapers all over Minnesota for having this important message on their front pages this week. @MN_Newspapers #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHeHlhnUQAA8ZUp.jpg
Veterans honored on plaza at new stadium in Monticello. Beautiful and touching. Well done. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHeDQwZVYAAPTYH.jpg
Genius move by @MonticelloMagic / separate fields for football/soccer/lacrosse and track/field. Great for fans, great for teams. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHeBv4rUQAAfP_d.jpg
Congratulations to the @MonticelloMagic on their new home. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHd97BKVYAA4Hj_.jpg
Unveiling of spectacular new athletic facilities in Monticello. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHd34qkUMAArvmH.jpg
2-minute drill: Lundeen will be inducted into #MSHSL #HallOfFame
on.sctimes.com/2i9RGA9
#Sports https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHdsC7YXYAAtb3L.jpg
Congratulations @DThompsonMN RT @MSHSLjohn : 2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee Athlete
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcxX5oUwAEg6Jz.jpg
2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee
Coach
--Bill Miles, Wayzata cross-country/track
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcy1vKUIAEj4a6.jpg
2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee
Coach
--Dwight Lundeen, Becker football
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcytSjU0AADk_2.jpg
2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee
Administrator
--Kevin Merkle, Northfield/MSHSL
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcyUwNVYAAm3mm.jpg
2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee
Music
--Bruce Phelps, Owatonna
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcyD6QUMAAiaHt.jpg
2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee
Speech & Debate
--Todd Hering, Eastview
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcx6J-VoAAEeDO.jpg
2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee
Official
--Harry Kitts, Bloomington
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcxxqZUIAAmq0k.jpg
2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee
Official
--Larry Gallagher, Crystal
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcxo9DU0AAexsN.jpg
2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee
Official
--Richard Eldrige, St. Paul
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcxgufUAAE9WiH.jpg
2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee
Athlete
--Darrell Thompson, Rochester John Marshall
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcxX5oUwAEg6Jz.jpg
2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee
Athlete
--Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Park Center
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcxM-_V0AAC6Pm.jpg
2017 #mshsl Hall of Fame Inductee
Athlete
--Heather Van Norman, Windom (with her son Odell Beckham Jr. @OBJ_3 )
mshsl.org/mshsl/2017HOFR… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcxCqvUIAAqo3i.jpg
10th season coaching the game I love and 5th season with this crew! #bearcats #mshsl #bearcatvolleyball https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHccEcWUMAApWRp.jpg
Hey Minnesota PREP Sports fans! Help us reach your followers! We keep you in the know by sharing all the latest news in HS sports! #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHca42OWsAUk9nY.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcafz3XYAAun7H.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcafWKXkAQ5BMH.jpg
Hey Minnesota PREP Sports fans! Help us reach your followers! We keep you in the know by sharing all the latest news in HS sports! #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHca42OWsAUk9nY.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcafz3XYAAun7H.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcafWKXkAQ5BMH.jpg
Hey Minnesota PREP Sports fans! Help us reach your followers! We keep you in the know by sharing all the latest news in HS sports! #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHca42OWsAUk9nY.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcafz3XYAAun7H.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcafWKXkAQ5BMH.jpg
First-team offense gets some work for #Tech at Clark Field #MSHSL #TimesPreps https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHcZriTUIAAq0eN.jpg
Massive crowd of #mshsl fans gathered for podcast @HellsKitchenMN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHY6eyrVYAAk9ql.jpg
Service complete and we even took a shower! Thanks @maplewoodtoyota !! #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHX7VQiXsAIvxy4.jpg
Running And Coaching: Apple Valley’s Heather Kampf. Check out John's Journal. #mshsl
mshsl.org/mshsl/johnsjou… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHXzBR0U0AIjB2c.jpg
The John's Journal #toyota #camry is being treated like a king today during a service visit to the pros @maplewoodtoyota
#mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHXw87VU0AA5ZrV.jpg