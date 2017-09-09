High school Live Blog 2017-18: Your 24/7 source for preps Live

🏈End 1st Qtr🏈
#7 -AA @HawleyFootball 15
@RoseauRam 0
#LetsHunt
LISTEN📻💻📱
@WiLD102Radio @MSBNsports
#afterthegame #mshsl @MNFootballHub https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJPgDamUMAAx8PP.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJPgDamUEAIAYXh.jpg
🏈End 1st Qtr🏈
#7 -AA @HawleyFootball 15
@RoseauRam 0
#LetsHunt
LISTEN📻💻📱
@WiLD102Radio @MSBNsports
#afterthegame #mshsl @MNFootballHub https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJPgDamUMAAx8PP.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJPgDamUEAIAYXh.jpg
Blankets, lawn chairs, grass ... not a bad seat in the house at Cleveland. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJPffv5UMAEAOqW.jpg