High school Live Blog 2017-18: Your 24/7 source for preps Live

GAME DAY 🎦 LIVE Streaming in HD on mn.prepspotlight.tv #MSHSL VOLLEYBALL + SOOCER https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJtU8z9WAAIt21_.png
School spirit today at CHS. #didtheycalleachother #mshsl #crusaderpride https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJsiFCzW0AcqX_R.jpg
With Carter Kopet Healthy Again, Cleveland Rocks. Check out John's Journal. #mshsl
mshsl.org/mshsl/johnsjou… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJnsEnMUQAAVwe_.jpg
THURSDAY💥 Don't miss the game! Girls Volleyball LIVE on mn.prepspotlight.tv 🏐🎦🆓 LAKEVILLE NORTH vs PRIOR LAKE #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJnX3EMW0AISQvD.png
Congrats @justzadooit ! @CHScrusaders @CHSActivities #knsi #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJkgx_QXcAEjE9V.jpg
.@CHScrusaders Prevail! @AHSHuskies @AlbanyVBall @CHSActivities #knsi #mshsl @SCTimesScores @sctimestom https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJkYulWW4AIvo_y.jpg
.@CHScrusaders take on @AlbanyVBall tonight! Click on link to listen live! @sctimestom #KNSI #MSHSL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJjxjTmXUAEdpMH.jpg
Here's an extremely professional photo that sets the scene in the studio for "Preps Today With John Millea" starring @SouhanStrib
#mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJi7sWYVoAArx61.jpg
THIS WEEK ON mn.prepspotlight.tv | We 🖤 Prep Sports. Thanks for following us. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJiKEqaXoAAr0qN.png
No. 1 vs. No. 2: A Great Day In The Pool. Check out John's Journal. #mshsl
mshsl.org/mshsl/johnsjou… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJh_nQsUQAES1zd.jpg
Classy quote by @ElkRiverElksFB ’s @MitchStroh7 about @MontiUltras and the fans of both teams on Friday night. #sportsmanship #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJeoV_1UMAIDAyl.jpg
Class 2A girls cross-country rankings. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJdvXmhVoAAnkSt.jpg
Class 2A boys cross-country rankings. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJdvFjBUIAAgGTc.jpg
Class 1A girls cross-country rankings. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJduxxrV4AAP9UK.jpg
Class 1A boys cross-country rankings. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJduejEVAAApbcP.jpg
Happy to welcome first-year activities directors from around the state to #mshsl World Headquarters today. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJcuhCxUMAE1hQ6.jpg
This week's Class 1A volleyball rankings. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJaUyfWVwAAaIcm.jpg
This week's Class 2A volleyball rankings. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJaUpjJVoAEhNwZ.jpg
This week's Class 3A volleyball rankings. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJaUd0VUQAEEve9.jpg
This week's Class 2A girls tennis rankings. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJZqMvIU8AAoFzv.jpg
This week's Class A girls tennis rankings. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJZp6CYVwAEnu04.jpg
Great start to @MSHSL_Coaches at Prior Lake with @PLLakers and @EVHSAthletics !! Great group of coaches growing together!! #purpose #MSHSL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJXovUZUMAEqFuG.jpg
