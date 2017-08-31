High school Live Blog 2017-18: Your 24/7 source for preps Live

4 min before halftime, Edina leads @jeffjaguars 2-0, girls soccer. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIlrZuvW4AE8lJQ.jpg
Flat tire's been patched, the donut is back in the bullpen and I'm headed north to Football Night in Braham. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIlrSTaVoAAU8Bu.jpg
Pre-Game rolling on @WiLD102Radio & @MSBNsports !
#rivalry #Sec8AA #MSHSL @mnvolleyballhub @RoseauRam @prowlervb https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIlniaJVoAA-ger.jpg
#tbt with 2009 state football champs. Best of luck to the @CDH_Raiders as they start the 2017 season! #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIkLOMEXcAAWaIb.jpg
Place Of Pride: Sibley East’s New Facilities. Check out John's Journal. #mshsl
mshsl.org/mshsl/johnsjou… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgPBiNVoAACrMy.jpg
Star Tribune Talking Preps podcast is back, dissecting all things football w/opening night Thursday. strib.mn/2wJK8tU #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgJ9OfUMAIthDJ.jpg
Good Luck Roseville Raiders Football Team☝️ #RosevilleMN #ISD623 #RosevilleRaiders #MSHSL #Wingstop #Football #Vikings #Wings 🍗🏈 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgEk46XcAANgDZ.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgEk2lXkAI4mS3.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgEk3mXoAEHUnB.jpg
Good Luck Roseville Raiders Football Team☝️ #RosevilleMN #ISD623 #RosevilleRaiders #MSHSL #Wingstop #Football #Vikings #Wings 🍗🏈 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgEk46XcAANgDZ.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgEk2lXkAI4mS3.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgEk3mXoAEHUnB.jpg
Good Luck Roseville Raiders Football Team☝️ #RosevilleMN #ISD623 #RosevilleRaiders #MSHSL #Wingstop #Football #Vikings #Wings 🍗🏈 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgEk46XcAANgDZ.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgEk2lXkAI4mS3.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgEk3mXoAEHUnB.jpg
Congrats to @AllThingsSTA on their comeback win against SPA! #gocadets #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIgAAgtVAAApyrC.jpg
We are getting ready for THURSDAY Football! Check out the lineup! LIVE on mn.prepspotlight.tv 🎥🏈🆓🔥 #MSHSL @AVHSAthletics @TonkaSkippers https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIfqXSgW0AAhR9k.png
The @Stribsports metro football preseason dream team can be summed up in one word. @JimPaulsen writes: bit.ly/2vpzZ61 #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIewxobV4AEgkZJ.jpg
Photo gallery from Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop volleyball at Sibley East, on the #mshsl Facebook page. #mshsl
facebook.com/mshsl.org/ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIcx-o1UIAAAx9K.jpg
Sibley East takes fourth set 25-22. Wolverines and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop going to fifth set. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIcTWrlVAAAqKLV.jpg
Big thanks to @Daktronics and our amazing sponsors for their help in hooking us up with a fantastic game night experience! #gowolves #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIcOUk5UMAAY_gU.jpg
Big thanks to @Daktronics and our amazing sponsors for their help in hooking is up with a fantastic game night experience! #gowolves #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIcN5PhUEAAcgTo.jpg
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop wins second set, 25-15. Thunderbirds even the match with Sibley East 1-1. #mshsl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIcHzk2VoAAWiTg.jpg