Live: Amy Klobuchar announcement

My fingers are too frozen to live tweet this speech but here is a photo of @amyklobuchar speaking now https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DzEhaAIUwAAclGw.jpg
And it's official: @amyklobuchar announces she is running for president: #2020 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DzEiixAXcAEes-0.jpg
It's official: Sen. Amy Klobuchar is running for president strib.mn/2E2nrE5 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DzEiJgEXcAI9TIw.jpg
Our story on @amyklobuchar #2020 announcement live on @StarTribune startribune.com/amy-klobuchar-… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DzEkR5eW0AAdXDv.jpg
Amy Klobuchar announces her run for president in a Minnesota snowstorm. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DzE50bcWkAMpKIQ.jpg
Senator Amy Klobuchar wiped the snow from her hair as she announced her presidential run in a Minnesota snowstorm. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DzE6GagW0AEAgM8.jpg
Around 9000 people came out to Boom Island Park in Minnesota to see Amy Klobuchar announce her run for president. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DzE6d5KWwAElq3K.jpg
Amy Klobuchar's dad Jim Klobuchar, 90, got to see his daughter announce her run for president. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DzE63EgWoAASuGy.jpg
Thousands stood in a Minnesota snowstorm to see Amy Klobuchar announce her run for president. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DzE8ZB0WkAEMZYX.jpg
Amy Klobuchar arrives at Boom Island Park to thousands of cheering supporters. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DzE8pe5XcAEP9ri.jpg
The very glamorous life of a MN political reporter in February: after thawing post Klobuchar announcement, ran back out to pick up our car, which blessed us with a flat tire courtesy of these wonderful winter roads. 🥶🤷♀️🤑 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DzFFiB5V4AEU8tc.jpg
