"If there's one guy you wanna cover on 3rd and 5 in the 4th quarter, it's Kyle Rudolph." - Gruden http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5FBmCXgAAzbBk.jpg
Giants with their first TD of the night!
Orleans Darkwa runs it in to cut the Vikings lead to 17-10. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5Dj6WXgAI4qiG.jpg
PAUL PERKINS WOW! A huge gain off the short pass from Eli Manning and the #Giants are in business! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5CwwlWEAAGDfS.jpg
#Giants trail 17-3 after three quarters. #NYGvsMIN http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5COVgWgAAHSHb.jpg
We hold a 14-point lead heading into the final quarter. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5CLmKVMAACqSS.jpg
We've got the #VikingsChant on deck.
vine.co/v/566XY79gqmz
That snag tho 👀
Put him in, coach. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct4_gxfXEAACINp.jpg
#Vikings defense with another solid 3-and-out! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct4-zFxVYAAuKvp.jpg
66,690 are rocking @usbankstadium tonight! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct4-p-9UkAEwrHI.jpg