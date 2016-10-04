The #Vikings move to 4-0 with tonight's Monday Night Football win.
MORE: mnvkn.gs/BAOokP http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5aE92XEAE5uVc.jpg
.@XavierRhodes29_ brings the 🔥 with a Carlton Banks jersey after another big game. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5S4DsVMAErPGK.jpg
The last time the Vikings started 4-0, Brett Favre was the QB and the team reached the NFC Championship game. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5Oe7nWEAEMwpg.jpg
Instant analysis and a recap from tonight's loss in Minnesota.
READ: bit.ly/2dFPOc4 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5OPFzWcAACa1W.jpg
OBJ and Stefon Diggs swapped jerseys. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5NaBbUMAAOsK8.jpg
After his performance tonight, Gruden selects Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon as his @nationwide #GrudenGrinder . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5M0n0WYAAxDtI.jpg
Postgame coverage begins now on @MSGNetworks , Giants.com or Giants App. #NYGvsMIN http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5MIA5WAAAlcIb.jpg
#Giants fall on the road to the Vikings, 24-10. #NYGvsMIN
RECAP: bit.ly/2dn8sKB http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5L_xBWIAIV6Ol.jpg
4-0 for the Minnesota Vikings!
9th 4-0 start in franchise history and 1st since 2009. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ct5LGflXgAAHMJ-.jpg