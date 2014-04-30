Live Blog: Follow the Gophers-Maryland game here

StarTribune

Live Blog: Follow the Gophers-Maryland game here Live

Get the latest on the Gophers-Maryland game from Star Tribune staff, as well as social media updates from in and around TCF Bank Stadium.

Options

Font Size
Viewer Comments
Sounds
Translate posts and comments.
Make a comment
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.